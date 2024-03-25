2024
California Coast News

If you've got it, flaut it! Drive for kids' musical instruments

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Lana Clark

Flutes, violins and other instruments are being collected in the Conejo Valley and refurbished for a new lease of life.

Maybe you just don't play it anymore, or maybe the person who did isn't around anymore and you're asking the question, what should I do with this unused musical instrument?

The Play It Forward initiative in the Conejo Valley seeks to answer that question.

"An instrument is precious, so we know that it's something hard to let go of. So we're hoping to be a safe place to say, 'Okay, I love this instrument, and I want it to continue to be loved just by another child,'" said Lana Clark, the executive director of the Conejo Schools Foundation, who are organizing the drive to collect instruments for schools in the area.

"What we are going to do is take instruments that have been lovingly used but are no longer being played [and] get them refurbished, fixed up, and put them back again in the hands of a student," she said.

You can drop the instruments off Monday at Nick Real Music in Agoura Hills or Hillcrest Arts Center, and 507 Coffee Bar in Thousand Oaks.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
