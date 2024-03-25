If you've got it, flaut it! Drive for kids' musical instruments

Maybe you just don't play it anymore, or maybe the person who did isn't around anymore and you're asking the question, what should I do with this unused musical instrument?

The Play It Forward initiative in the Conejo Valley seeks to answer that question.

"An instrument is precious, so we know that it's something hard to let go of. So we're hoping to be a safe place to say, 'Okay, I love this instrument, and I want it to continue to be loved just by another child,'" said Lana Clark, the executive director of the Conejo Schools Foundation, who are organizing the drive to collect instruments for schools in the area.

"What we are going to do is take instruments that have been lovingly used but are no longer being played [and] get them refurbished, fixed up, and put them back again in the hands of a student," she said.

You can drop the instruments off Monday at Nick Real Music in Agoura Hills or Hillcrest Arts Center, and 507 Coffee Bar in Thousand Oaks.