What climate justice could look like for an island threatened by rising seas

Published March 22, 2024 at 6:45 AM PDT
Funafuti, the main island of the nation state of Tuvalu. (Alastair Grant/AP)
The small island nation of Tuvalu is among one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise. Its neighbor, Australia, has offered to allow climate migration for some Tuvaluans. But many natives there don’t want to leave.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Taukiei Kitara, a founding member of the Tuvalu Climate Action Network, about what could be more meaningful for climate justice.

