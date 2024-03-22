UC Regents agree to add 3500 student beds to UC Santa Barbara as part of housing lawsuit settlement

The University of California system has reached legal a legal settlement with Santa Barbara County, and the City of Goleta over claims that UCSB has failed to live up to an agreement to build more student housing.

It’s been an issue with communities surrounding UC Santa Barbara for decades.

They contended that UCSB has failed to provide enough student housing, which has affected the entire affordable housing market in the region.

In 2010, a deal was reached to provide enough housing to allow enrollment to grow from 20,000 to 25,000 students. But. over the last few years lawsuits were filed by the government agencies, claiming the UC system failed to live up to the deal.

In the settlement, the system agreed to add 3500 new beds for students. The county will get $3.7 million for community projects in Isla Vista. Goleta will get $2.3 million to help pay for two projects which will serve UCSB and the community. The projects include a new train station, and a bike and walking trail on San Jose Creek.