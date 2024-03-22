2024
Say A Little Prairie: The Ventura County festival celebrating 50 years of a television favorite

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:48 AM PDT
Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce
The festival runs for three days

The festival takes place at the Simi Valley location where much of Little House On The Prairie was filmed.

It was set in Minnesota, but it was actually at the Big Sky Movie Ranch in Simi Valley, where much of Little House on the Prairie was filmed.

"There's people from around the world who are captivated by this show. There's more people see the show now than when it first aired, because of streaming and cable and all that good stuff, says John Tolson from Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce, who are organizing a three day 50th anniversary cast reunion and festival starting today.

"On regular basis we get people from around the world saying, 'can we see the tree where little House on the Prairie was' that we started to think, let's get the cast together at the site for the 50th anniversary, said Tolson.

The Little House Festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday and tickets are available from https://littlehousefestival.com/
