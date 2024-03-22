2024
It's up! It's down! It's the same! Latest Tri-Counties unemployment figures all over the place

Published March 22, 2024 at 1:18 PM PDT
California EDD

Ventura County's numbers drop, Santa Barbara County holds steady, and San Luis Obispo County is up slightly.

The latest unemployment numbers are on a roller coaster in the Tri-Counties, with one county up, one down, and one unchanged. The numbers are among the highest the region has seen in the last year.

Ventura County’s jobless rate dipped slightly, going from 5.2% in January to 5.1% in February. Santa Barbara County held steady from month to month at 5.7%. And, San Luis Obispo County showed a slight uptick, with the unemployment rate moving from 4.2% in January to 4.3% in February.

The statewide jobless rate grew from 5.2% in January to 5.3% in February.
