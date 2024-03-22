2024
California Coast News

Detectives talking to 71-year-old Oxnard man about fatal stabbing which may have been self-defense

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 22, 2024 at 7:43 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Thursday afternoon incident in an Oxnard park left a 50-year-old man dead.

A man is dead after being fatally stabbed in a confrontation at a Ventura County park.

Police were called to Oxnard’s Plaza Park Thursday afternoon by reports of a stabbing. They found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound. He later died at a hospital.

Witnesses directed officers to a 71-year-old man who was still in the park. Detectives say he was responsible for the stabbing, but they also determined that the man who was fatally wounded had started the confrontation which led to it.

The 71-year-old man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant, while the investigation into the stabbing continues. The names of the two men haven’t been released yet.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
