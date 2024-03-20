2024
California Coast News

Officer facing abuse allegations involving teen at correctional facility in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:19 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

State corrections officer enters not guilty plea to nine charges.

A staff member at a state youth correctional facility in Ventura County has been arrested on a child abuse charge.

Ventura County prosecutors say Azzan Sandhu is facing nine felony counts over allegations he abused a 15-year-old girl at the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility.

Sandhu is a peace officer with the California Department of Corrections, and is responsible for the supervision of minor in custody at the Camarillo facility. Investigators say the incidents occurred between December of 2022 and February of 2023.

The 28-year-old man has pled not guilty to all of the charges. The Orange County man is in custody in lieu of a million dollars bail.
