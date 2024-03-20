It's free! Some Tri-Counties museums taking part in free admission event this Saturday

There’s a big opportunity this weekend to absorb some culture and history for free. Some local museums are taking part in what’s known as the Museums-Free-For-All on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and the Museum of Ventura County are among the more than 30 participating Southern California museums.

If you want to get ambitious, some major Los Angeles area museums are also participating, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Grammy Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is better known as LACMA.

But, you need to make advance reservations online with the LA museums to take advantage of those free admission offers for Saturday.

