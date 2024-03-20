2024
California Coast News

It's free! Some Tri-Counties museums taking part in free admission event this Saturday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 20, 2024 at 8:16 AM PDT
KCLU

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and the Ventura County Museum of History are participating museums.

There’s a big opportunity this weekend to absorb some culture and history for free. Some local museums are taking part in what’s known as the Museums-Free-For-All on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and the Museum of Ventura County are among the more than 30 participating Southern California museums.

If you want to get ambitious, some major Los Angeles area museums are also participating, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Grammy Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is better known as LACMA.

But, you need to make advance reservations online with the LA museums to take advantage of those free admission offers for Saturday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
