Ventura County man gets 12 year state prison sentence for fatally stabbing his 73-year-old father

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 12 year in state prison for stabbing to death his elderly father at a senior housing complex.

Prosecutors say in March of 2023, Jason Fernandes went to visit his father Michael at his dad’s Moorpark apartment.

They say there was an argument, and the son stabbed the father with a pair of scissors. The 73-year-old man later died at a hospital.

The 25-year-old son initially pled not guilty to a murder charge, but later pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.