2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County man gets 12 year state prison sentence for fatally stabbing his 73-year-old father

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 19, 2024 at 10:23 AM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say Jason Fernandes stabbed Michael Fernandes with a pair of scissors during argument.

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 12 year in state prison for stabbing to death his elderly father at a senior housing complex.

Prosecutors say in March of 2023, Jason Fernandes went to visit his father Michael at his dad’s Moorpark apartment.

They say there was an argument, and the son stabbed the father with a pair of scissors. The 73-year-old man later died at a hospital.

The 25-year-old son initially pled not guilty to a murder charge, but later pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsstabbingmoorpark attack
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco