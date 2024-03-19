Have a wheelchair you're not using? Donate it to someone in need.

The opportunity for mobility can dramatically change the lives of individuals living with disability – so, if you have a used wheelchair in the garage or storage – it’s a chance to donate it.

"The World Health Organization estimates that about 80 million people may need a wheelchair to help them with their mobility, and that number is increasing," explained Paul Dorthalina, Director of the Joni and Friends Wheels for the World program.

He says it also has a unique aspect - the collected wheelchairs are restored though prison work programs, before being distributed to low-resource countries around the world.

"So it's truly a life changing program, not just for the recipients of the wheelchairs in these other countries, but also for many people along the whole path," he said.

The wheelchair collection event is March 22 from 10am – 2pm at Lighthouse Church in Newbury Park.

For more information, visit https://joniandfriends.org/wheels-for-the-world/ or email wheels@joniandfriends.org.