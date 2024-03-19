2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Have a wheelchair you're not using? Donate it to someone in need.

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
Joni and Friends will be collecting wheelchairs at Lighthouse Church in Newbury Park on March 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Joni & Friends
Joni and Friends will be collecting wheelchairs at Lighthouse Church in Newbury Park on March 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

A Conejo Valley non-profit is running a program to distribute wheelchairs to those in need around the world.

The opportunity for mobility can dramatically change the lives of individuals living with disability – so, if you have a used wheelchair in the garage or storage – it’s a chance to donate it.

"The World Health Organization estimates that about 80 million people may need a wheelchair to help them with their mobility, and that number is increasing," explained Paul Dorthalina, Director of the Joni and Friends Wheels for the World program.

He says it also has a unique aspect - the collected wheelchairs are restored though prison work programs, before being distributed to low-resource countries around the world.

"So it's truly a life changing program, not just for the recipients of the wheelchairs in these other countries, but also for many people along the whole path," he said.

The wheelchair collection event is March 22 from 10am – 2pm at Lighthouse Church in Newbury Park.

For more information, visit https://joniandfriends.org/wheels-for-the-world/ or email wheels@joniandfriends.org.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday