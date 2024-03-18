2024
California Coast News

Landside closes section of state highway in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 18, 2024 at 2:27 PM PDT
A landslide has closed a section of a state highway between Santa Barbara and Montecito.
Caltrans
No one hurt in Monday morning slide.

A landslide has closed a section of a state highway in Santa Barbara County.

The Monday morning slide happened on State Route 144. It's been closed in both directions from Yannonali Street in Santa Barbara to where it dead end in an intersection with Highway 192.

Caltrans officials say the slide is still moving, so there is no estimate of when it might reopen. The two mile stretch of highway is a popular shortcut for people traveling between Santa Barbara and Montecito.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
