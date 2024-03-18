Landside closes section of state highway in Santa Barbara County

A landslide has closed a section of a state highway in Santa Barbara County.

The Monday morning slide happened on State Route 144. It's been closed in both directions from Yannonali Street in Santa Barbara to where it dead end in an intersection with Highway 192.

Caltrans officials say the slide is still moving, so there is no estimate of when it might reopen. The two mile stretch of highway is a popular shortcut for people traveling between Santa Barbara and Montecito.

