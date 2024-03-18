Flying High! Why fishing fans are flocking to the Lobero Theater

There’s more to fly fishing than just catching fish, says John Grace – a member of Santa Barbara Flyfishers.

He is one of the organizers of a Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Lobero Theater on Tuesday.

"It's being in nature. It's understanding the entomology of the stream. Like, what are the fish eating? What are they doing? Fly fishing is not about catching monster fish or lots of fish. For most, it's the art of the environment," Grace told KCLU.

He says even he has been surprised by the enthusiasm from a wide range of fly fishing fans.

"I'm seeing a return to basics - nature, which is unchanging. Rivers and streams are unchanging, and the peace and solitude. Fly fishing has become an enormous beneficiary of this period that we are still going through," he said.