Flying High! Why fishing fans are flocking to the Lobero Theater

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 18, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
The 1992 movie A River Runs Through It put two things on the map… Brad Pitt…and Fly Fishing, and the latter is getting a movie star style reception in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

There’s more to fly fishing than just catching fish, says John Grace – a member of Santa Barbara Flyfishers.

He is one of the organizers of a Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Lobero Theater on Tuesday.

"It's being in nature. It's understanding the entomology of the stream. Like, what are the fish eating? What are they doing? Fly fishing is not about catching monster fish or lots of fish. For most, it's the art of the environment," Grace told KCLU.

He says even he has been surprised by the enthusiasm from a wide range of fly fishing fans.

"I'm seeing a return to basics - nature, which is unchanging. Rivers and streams are unchanging, and the peace and solitude. Fly fishing has become an enormous beneficiary of this period that we are still going through," he said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
