California Coast News

Two dead in Ventura County in what authorities think was a murder-suicide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 17, 2024 at 10:54 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

officers find a man and a woman dead in a Port Hueneme home.

Authorities are investigating what they think was a murder-suicide in Ventura County.

Port Hueneme Police were called to the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road just after 7 Saturday night, by a report of gunshots. Officers spoke to some people who came out of a home where the shots were fired, and were told there were still others inside.

They called in the Oxnard and Ventura County Sheriff’s office SWAT teams for assistance. Officers eventually entered the home, and found the body of a man and woman inside. Investigators say they don’t think anyone else was involved in the deaths.

The names of the people haven’t been released.
