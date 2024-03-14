2024
California Coast News

Ventura County university offers new program to give some high school graduates guaranteed admission

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:22 PM PDT
Cal State Channel Islands

Cal State Channel Islands reaches deal with the Fillmore Unified School District

A Cal State university campus in the Tri-Counties is working to get more local high school graduates into college. Cal State Channel Islands has signed an agreement with a school district to guarantee admission slots for qualified district graduates.

The deal gives academically qualified Fillmore Unified High School graduate a clear path to CSUCI. The university assigned an admissions counselor specifically to help Fillmore students with everything from the admission process to scholarship applications.

An estimated 79% of Fillmore students come from low income families, so securing financial aid to continue their educations is critical.

CSUCI is in the process of developing similar agreements with other school
districts in the region.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
