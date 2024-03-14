Ventura County university offers new program to give some high school graduates guaranteed admission

A Cal State university campus in the Tri-Counties is working to get more local high school graduates into college. Cal State Channel Islands has signed an agreement with a school district to guarantee admission slots for qualified district graduates.

The deal gives academically qualified Fillmore Unified High School graduate a clear path to CSUCI. The university assigned an admissions counselor specifically to help Fillmore students with everything from the admission process to scholarship applications.

An estimated 79% of Fillmore students come from low income families, so securing financial aid to continue their educations is critical.

CSUCI is in the process of developing similar agreements with other school

districts in the region.