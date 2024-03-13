Man headed to state prison for Oxnard DUI crash which killed person sitting by side of street

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to four years in state prison for the DUI death of a pedestrian.

Prosecutors say Luiz Ayala was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving southbound on Oxnard’s Rose Avenue. They say he struck and killed John Winter, who was sitting on a curb at the side of the street. Ayala fled the scene, but was arrested a short time after the July, 2022 collision.

The Oxnard man pled guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, and driving without a license.