Man headed to state prison for Oxnard DUI crash which killed person sitting by side of street

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 13, 2024 at 1:49 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Drive pled guilty to two charges in case.

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to four years in state prison for the DUI death of a pedestrian.

Prosecutors say Luiz Ayala was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving southbound on Oxnard’s Rose Avenue. They say he struck and killed John Winter, who was sitting on a curb at the side of the street. Ayala fled the scene, but was arrested a short time after the July, 2022 collision.

The Oxnard man pled guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, and driving without a license.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco