Professional soccer is still set to come to Santa Barbara, but not this year

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:27 PM PDT
Joshua Hoehne
/
Unsplash

Santa Barbara Sky team officials say they are now planning a 2025 launch.

Plans are continuing to bring a professional soccer team to Santa Barbara County, but it’s not happening this year.

The Santa Barbara Sky Football Club was announced in 2022, with a goal of a 2024 start. But, the United Soccer League season kicked off a few weeks ago without a Santa Barbara team taking the field.

In an e-mail to KCLU News, the team announced plans for a 2025 season. It would play in the USL’s League One, which currently has 12 teams, and is planning to expand to 16. Current teams include markets like Spokane, Omaha, Richmond, and Charlotte.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
