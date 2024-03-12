Professional soccer is still set to come to Santa Barbara, but not this year

Plans are continuing to bring a professional soccer team to Santa Barbara County, but it’s not happening this year.

The Santa Barbara Sky Football Club was announced in 2022, with a goal of a 2024 start. But, the United Soccer League season kicked off a few weeks ago without a Santa Barbara team taking the field.

In an e-mail to KCLU News, the team announced plans for a 2025 season. It would play in the USL’s League One, which currently has 12 teams, and is planning to expand to 16. Current teams include markets like Spokane, Omaha, Richmond, and Charlotte.