Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles on Highway 101 in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian who died on Highway 101 in Ventura County after being struck by at least seven vehicles.

It happened just after 9 Friday night, on the northbound 101 near Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard. CHP investigators say a man tried to run from the 101’s center divider to the opposite side of the highway.

He was hit by a pickup truck, and then struck by a half dozen other vehicles. There’s no word on the identity of the man yet.

Officers say all of the vehicles involved in the incident stopped. They say none of the drivers were under the influence.