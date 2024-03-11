2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles on Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:11 AM PDT

No word on why man was on the 101 in Oxnard.

Authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian who died on Highway 101 in Ventura County after being struck by at least seven vehicles.

It happened just after 9 Friday night, on the northbound 101 near Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard. CHP investigators say a man tried to run from the 101’s center divider to the opposite side of the highway.

He was hit by a pickup truck, and then struck by a half dozen other vehicles. There’s no word on the identity of the man yet.

Officers say all of the vehicles involved in the incident stopped. They say none of the drivers were under the influence.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newshighway 101
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco