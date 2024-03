It was quite the sight for some people on the Central and South Coasts.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Santa Barbara County’s Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday night. A Falcon 9 rocket carried 23 communications satellites into orbit.

After the 9:09 p.m. launch, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 17th flight for the booster.