Series of controlled burns planned to reduce wildfire risk in Santa Barbara's front country

A series of controlled burns is planned for Santa Barbara’s foothills to reduce the wildfire risk.

The Los Padres National Forest will burn about 450 acres of brush in the Camino Cielo area, with the burns broken up into 15 to 35 acre events. The area is in the mountains above Santa Barbara. The idea is to remove built up fuel which can push a wildfire out of control.

There’s no word of the timing of the burns, except that they will start this month. The exacting timing will be dependent on weather conditions.

The Forest Service and air pollution control district officials will notify the public before the burns occur.