Two school bond measures in Ventura County in trouble at the ballot box, but third on solid ground

It was a rough election day for two school bond measures in Ventura County, but a third apparently fared well.

The Santa Paula Unified School District had two proposals before voters. Measure A would raise $56 million to help elementary and middle school buildings, while Measure B would raise $36 million for high school facilities

Measure A is leading by a 51% margin, and B by 52%, but they both need 55% yes votes to pass.

A bond measure in the Hueneme Elementary School District did much better. It received a 66% yes vote. Measure C would raise $54 million for school improvements.