2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Two school bond measures in Ventura County in trouble at the ballot box, but third on solid ground

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM PST
Element 5 Digital
/
Unsplash

Santa Paula, Hueneme districts seeking voters help with facilities improvements.

It was a rough election day for two school bond measures in Ventura County, but a third apparently fared well.

The Santa Paula Unified School District had two proposals before voters. Measure A would raise $56 million to help elementary and middle school buildings, while Measure B would raise $36 million for high school facilities

Measure A is leading by a 51% margin, and B by 52%, but they both need 55% yes votes to pass.

A bond measure in the Hueneme Elementary School District did much better. It received a 66% yes vote. Measure C would raise $54 million for school improvements.
Tags
california coast newssanta paulacal coast newsschool bondsschool bond measures
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco