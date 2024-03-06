2024
Huge fire guts Oxnard warehouse, forcing shelter in place orders for some nearby residents

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 9:51 AM PST
A massive fire gutted an Oxnard warehouse building Tuesday night.
Oxnard PD Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Unit
Blaze disrupted street and train traffic through the area.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an inferno which gutted a huge warehouse in Oxnard.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 Tuesday night on the 200 block of East Colonia Road.

Oxnard firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the building. They were able to keep the blaze from spreading, but it took hours to contain it.

The fire led to shelter in place orders for some nearby residents. It shut down Oxnard Boulevard, and disrupted train traffic thorough the area. The building was believed to be unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
