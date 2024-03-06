How did voters in the Tri-Counties weigh in on the U.S. Senate race?

We now know Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will be facing off in November for the open U.S. Senate seat in California.

But, how did they fare on the Central and South Coasts during the primary?

In Ventura County, Schiff and Garvey ended up in a virtual dead heat, with 36% of the vote. Democrat Katie Porter finished third, with 14% of the vote in the county.

In Santa Barbara County, Schiff was much stronger, with 43% of the vote, to Garvey’s 28%, and Porter’s 12%.

And, in San Luis Obispo County, Schiff had 39% of the vote, Garvey 34%, and Porter 11%.