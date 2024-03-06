2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How did voters in the Tri-Counties weigh in on the U.S. Senate race?

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 9:14 AM PST
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU

They followed the statewide trend favoring Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey, with two in a dead heat in Ventura County.

We now know Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will be facing off in November for the open U.S. Senate seat in California.

But, how did they fare on the Central and South Coasts during the primary?

In Ventura County, Schiff and Garvey ended up in a virtual dead heat, with 36% of the vote. Democrat Katie Porter finished third, with 14% of the vote in the county.

In Santa Barbara County, Schiff was much stronger, with 43% of the vote, to Garvey’s 28%, and Porter’s 12%.

And, in San Luis Obispo County, Schiff had 39% of the vote, Garvey 34%, and Porter 11%.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco