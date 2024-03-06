2024
Election 2024: Two county supervisor races in the Tri-Counties still too close to call

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:23 AM PST
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU

Current Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams losing to challenger Roy Lee. Lee is leading by a 52% to 48% margin.

Could there by a major change coming to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors?

First District Supervisor Das Williams has been seeking a third term, but was challenged by Carpinteria City Councilman Roy Lee.

As of Tuesday morning, Lee leads Williams by a 52% to 48% margin. Lee is up by more than 600 votes.

Things appear much more clear cut in Santa Barbara County’s two other supervisorial races. In the Third District, Joan Hartmann has 60% of the vote, a solid lead over investment banker Frank Troise with 25%, and Lompoc City Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne with 15%.

In the Fourth District, incumbent Bob Nelson is headed towards a second term, with 75% of the vote, topping challenger Krishna Flores.

In Ventura County, First District Supervisor Matt LaVere had a strong showing, with 76% of the vote to easily outdistance two challengers.

In the county’s Third District, Kelly Long also had big numbers, getting 63% of the vote, enough to top the other two candidates and avoid a fall runoff.
 
In San Luis Obispo County, two members of the Atascadero City Council faced off for the Fifth District Supervisorial seat. Heather Moreno is leading Susan Funk 54% to 46%, with a more than 600 vote lead.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
