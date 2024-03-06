Election 2024: Two county supervisor races in the Tri-Counties still too close to call

Could there by a major change coming to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors?

First District Supervisor Das Williams has been seeking a third term, but was challenged by Carpinteria City Councilman Roy Lee.

As of Tuesday morning, Lee leads Williams by a 52% to 48% margin. Lee is up by more than 600 votes.

Things appear much more clear cut in Santa Barbara County’s two other supervisorial races. In the Third District, Joan Hartmann has 60% of the vote, a solid lead over investment banker Frank Troise with 25%, and Lompoc City Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne with 15%.

In the Fourth District, incumbent Bob Nelson is headed towards a second term, with 75% of the vote, topping challenger Krishna Flores.

In Ventura County, First District Supervisor Matt LaVere had a strong showing, with 76% of the vote to easily outdistance two challengers.

In the county’s Third District, Kelly Long also had big numbers, getting 63% of the vote, enough to top the other two candidates and avoid a fall runoff.



In San Luis Obispo County, two members of the Atascadero City Council faced off for the Fifth District Supervisorial seat. Heather Moreno is leading Susan Funk 54% to 46%, with a more than 600 vote lead.

