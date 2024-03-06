2024
California Coast News

Commerical fisherman convicted of abandoning lobster traps off Santa Barbara County coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:08 AM PST
Abandoned lobster traps recovered from off of the Santa Barbara County coastline.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife
Investigators say abandoned traps caught sea life which died inside them.

State fish and wildlife officials say a Santa Barbara County commercial fisherman been convicted of abandoning more than 150 lobster traps in the ocean near Santa Barbara Harbor, and Santa Cruz Island.

Wildlife officers say Christopher Miller had been ordered to retrieve the traps after the end of the 2021-22 lobster season. They say he failed to do so, which meant that lobsters and other sea life were trapped, and died.

Officials with the state agency say the Los Alamos man pled guilty to multiple violations, and has been ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in fines.

It took crews months to find, and remove the abandoned traps.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco