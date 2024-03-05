War on junk fees: Biden administration steps up crackdown

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unveiled a new rule on Tuesday targeting so-called ‘junk fees’. Among them is a cap on late fees that banks charge credit card customers at $8 per incident. It is just the latest attempt to curb companies’ attempts to add extra charges to items or transactions that customers might not have been expecting.

