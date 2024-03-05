2024
California Coast News

Redirecting surplus food from Central Coast hospitals back to those in need in our community

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM PST
A central coast initiative is redirecting surplus food from hospital to those in need in the community
Marian Regional Center
A central coast initiative is redirecting surplus food from hospital to those in need in the community

Food waste is a pressing global challenge – and is one of the largest emitters of greenhouses gases worldwide.

Addressing greenhouse gas emissions and food insecurity, hand in hand. That’s the idea behind the initiative which will see French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Marian Regional Center in Santa Maria partnering with Central Coast Rescue Mission to ensure excess food goes to local feeding programs.

"Surplus food that is in our cafe that has not been put in the buffet for self service and or our surplus food for our patients that we provide three meals a day to here at Marian Hospital," explained Kevin Leitner, the director of nutrition services at Marian Regional Medical Center, of where the food comes from.

He says it’s a way to reduce wastage of nutritional surplus food, as well as make a positive impact on the lives of those in need in the local community.

The effort is in compliance with California Senate Bill 1383, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane, and address food insecurity throughout the state.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
