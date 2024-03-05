Redirecting surplus food from Central Coast hospitals back to those in need in our community

Addressing greenhouse gas emissions and food insecurity, hand in hand. That’s the idea behind the initiative which will see French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Marian Regional Center in Santa Maria partnering with Central Coast Rescue Mission to ensure excess food goes to local feeding programs.

"Surplus food that is in our cafe that has not been put in the buffet for self service and or our surplus food for our patients that we provide three meals a day to here at Marian Hospital," explained Kevin Leitner, the director of nutrition services at Marian Regional Medical Center, of where the food comes from.

He says it’s a way to reduce wastage of nutritional surplus food, as well as make a positive impact on the lives of those in need in the local community.

The effort is in compliance with California Senate Bill 1383, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane, and address food insecurity throughout the state.