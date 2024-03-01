2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Sorry, another soggy weekend! More rain, and even snow for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:50 PM PST
Parts of the Tri-Counties got 1-2" of rain from the third in a series of storms.
KCLU
Parts of the Tri-Counties got 1-2" of rain from the third in a series of storms.

Meteorologists say you should avoid mountain driving, with the snow level dropping to around 4000 feet and whiteout conditions possible.

A very cold storm has arrived in the Tri-Counties, bringing another round of rain, and snow at higher elevations.

The storm is expected to drop about an inch of rainfall in coastal and inland areas, and up to three inches in the mountains. We could see some mud and rock slides on canyon roads because of the already saturated ground.

The heaviest rain is expected Friday and Saturday, with showers possible into Monday.

Meteorologists say this is a weekend to stay out of our mountains. The snow level could drop to around 4,000 feet this weekend, with wind contributing to whiteout conditions.

After a short break Monday, another system is expected to bring more rain Tuesday. 
Tags
california coast newscal coast liverainfallrain
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco