Sorry, another soggy weekend! More rain, and even snow for the Tri-Counties

A very cold storm has arrived in the Tri-Counties, bringing another round of rain, and snow at higher elevations.

The storm is expected to drop about an inch of rainfall in coastal and inland areas, and up to three inches in the mountains. We could see some mud and rock slides on canyon roads because of the already saturated ground.

The heaviest rain is expected Friday and Saturday, with showers possible into Monday.

Meteorologists say this is a weekend to stay out of our mountains. The snow level could drop to around 4,000 feet this weekend, with wind contributing to whiteout conditions.

After a short break Monday, another system is expected to bring more rain Tuesday.

