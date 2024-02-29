2024
California Coast News

Statue removed amid controversy finds a new home in Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:31 PM PST
The statue of Father Junipero Serra arrived at the Mission Basilica San Buenaventura on Thursday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The statue of Father Junipero Serra arrived at the Mission Basilica San Buenaventura on Thursday

The statue of Father Junipero Serra was removed from outside City Hall in 2020.

The bronze statue of Father Junipero Serra arrived on the back of a trailer and was hauled by a large crane into its new home at the Mission Basilica San Buenaventura.

"The statue is estimated to weigh about 3,000 pounds. Its height is nine feet, three inches," explained Father Tom Elewaut, the Pastor at the Mission.

The state was removed from outside City Hall in 2020 and was gifted to the Mission
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The state was removed from outside City Hall in 2020 and was gifted to the Mission

The statue was removed from outside Ventura City Hall in 2020, where it had been located for decades, because it was offensive to some members of the community - and moved to private property at the Mission.

"The goal always was agreement with the descendants of the indigenous Chumash and the City, and the mission that the statue would come here to the Mission as a final place for public viewing within the context of the Mission grounds," said Elewaut.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
