Major produce producer make big contribution to Central Coast university's agricultural programs

You’ve seen the name in the produce section of supermarkets. Now, a major produce production company has pledged $2 million to support agricultural education on the Central Coast.

Taylor Farms is making the donation to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences. The money will help with construction of a $125 million, six acre agricultural education complex.

The facilities will include a lab building, research and production greenhouses, packing and cooling facilities, and a farm store.

Salinas-based Taylor Farms has hired a number of Cal Poly graduates over the years. The company is one of the largest producers of prepackaged salads in the country, and has 22 production facilities nationwide.