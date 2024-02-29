Los Padres National Forest extends campfire ban in Santa Barbara area over wildfire concerns

The Los Padres National Forest has taken an unusual step to try to prevent wildfires. It’s extending an existing ban on campfires in Santa Barbara’s front country for an additional two years.

There have been eight major wildfires in the mountains of Southern Santa Barbara County in the last two decades. Forest officials say the buildup of brush, and other fuel has added to the potential for more major blazes in the region.

The ban through February of 2026 is intended to reduce the risk of a campfire starting a wildfire which burns into nearby communities.

There are no National Forest recreation sites or restrooms in the front country. Visitors with permits can use portable lanterns and stoves which use propane or other fuels. But, campfires are totally banned.