California Coast News

Los Padres National Forest extends campfire ban in Santa Barbara area over wildfire concerns

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 29, 2024 at 3:17 PM PST
Santa Barbara County's Alisal wildfire burned from the Santa Ynez Mountains a half dozen miles down to the Pacific Ocean, closing the main north-south highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco for three days.
Campfire ban in Santa Barbara County's front country extended two years, to February of 2026

The Los Padres National Forest has taken an unusual step to try to prevent wildfires. It’s extending an existing ban on campfires in Santa Barbara’s front country for an additional two years.

There have been eight major wildfires in the mountains of Southern Santa Barbara County in the last two decades. Forest officials say the buildup of brush, and other fuel has added to the potential for more major blazes in the region.

The ban through February of 2026 is intended to reduce the risk of a campfire starting a wildfire which burns into nearby communities.

There are no National Forest recreation sites or restrooms in the front country. Visitors with permits can use portable lanterns and stoves which use propane or other fuels. But, campfires are totally banned.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
