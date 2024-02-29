Drug overdose deaths drop in Ventura County

There’s been a drop in drug overdose deaths in Ventura County. A new report released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office shows that overdose deaths dropped 5% in 2023, and 8% since 2021.

There were 265 overdose deaths in the county last year. 234 of them were accidental, with 22 suicides, eight deaths undetermined and one a homicide.

The number of fentanyl deaths dropped by 2%. But, fentanyl was still a factor in 178 of the county’s 265 overdose deaths. There’s been a big push in the county, and nationally to increase awareness about the fentanyl danger.

The number of methamphetamine deaths was down by 25%. The largest chunk of overdose deaths in the county might be of people older than you might expect. 67 of the deaths were people between 31 and 40 years old.