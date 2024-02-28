2024
California Coast News

"Star Wars" coming to a Ventura County museum (but it's not about the hit movie and TV franchise)

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM PST
A land speeder from the first Star Wars movie is along the memorabilia which will be on display during the new Star Wars and SDI: Defending America and the Galaxy exhibition opening March 15 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
A land speeder from the first Star Wars movie is among the memorabilia which will be on display during the new Star Wars and SDI: Defending America and the Galaxy exhibition opening March 15 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Star Wars and SDI: Defending America and the Galaxy looks at Ronald Reagan's 1980's defense initiative dubbed Star Wars.

“Star Wars” is coming to a Ventura County museum.

But, the exhibition isn’t about the movie and TV franchise, it’s about Ronald Reagan’s 1980’s Strategic Defense Initiative. In 1983, Reagan proposed a space-based defense system which would make nuclear weapons obsolete. The idea is that it would use lasers to shoot down incoming missiles.

A skeptical media dubbed the concept “Star Wars,” after the futuristic movie franchise. With massive technical issues, it never happened. But, some credit it with helping with research advances, and changing the way we looked at national security.

A new exhibition opening at the Reagan Library March 15 will focus on the SDI effort.

It will have original items from the era, like a missile launch console. But, it will also have some Star Wars movie paraphernalia, like an original script, a Darth Vader helmet, and a landspeeder from the original movie.
