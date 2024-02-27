2024
Prosecutors say Ventura County fugitive who was recaptured after three car chases headed to prison

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:12 PM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Moorpark man pled guilty to string of charges, and was supposed to get eight year sentence. After fleeing, and being recaptured he gets 16 year sentence.

A Ventura County man who was a fugitive for nearly two years for a string of crimes has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

Prosecutors say George Akrey embezzled more than a half million dollars from the Thousand Oaks business where he worked, and assaulted his wife.

In February of 2022, he pled guilty to more than a dozen criminal charges. As part of the plea deal, he was going to get an eight year prison sentence. But, the Moorpark man failed to show up for sentencing.

He was located a few months later, but escaped following a car chase in which he injured a Sheriff’s deputy. A month later, he was involved in a second high speed chase in which he eluded officers. Akrey was finally arrested in January. It followed a confrontation in Woodland Hills, in which he rammed police vehicles with a truck.
