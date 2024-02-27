2024
California Coast News

Legislators call for additions to a proposed new marine sanctuary in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM PST
The map on the left shows the proposal being supported by the two of the region's congressional leaders, and the one on the right shows the current NOAA proposal.
They say it should connect with the existing Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Two Tri-Counties legislators are calling for a proposed new marine sanctuary in the region to include an area which isn’t in the government’s current plan.

The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would provide new protections for coastal and offshore areas from the Gaviota to around the Monterey County line. The original proposal had the new sanctuary connecting with the Monterey Bay sanctuary.

But, the preferred plan from the agency which oversees the sanctuaries, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has a gap in there. It’s an area where some offshore wind transmission cables would go.

In a letter to NOAA officials, Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara and Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley say the power lines and sanctuary can co-exist. They say wording should be added to allow power lines for future wind projects to pass through the sanctuary.
