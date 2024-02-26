Santa Barbara Police say two people have been arrested for the hit-and-run death of a scooter driver

Two men have been arrested for what Santa Barbara police say was the hit and run death of someone riding a motor scooter.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Coat Street and Santa Barbara Street at around 2 Saturday morning by reports of a traffic accident.

They found the driver of a motor scooter on the ground. Despite efforts to help him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Detectives say an investigation led them to two Santa Barbara residents. They say Salvador Jimenez was arrested for felony hit and run, and for driving with a suspended license. Estefani Nava Guerrero was arrested for being an accessory to a felony, and destruction of evidence.

