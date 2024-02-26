2024
California Coast News

Santa Barbara Police say two people have been arrested for the hit-and-run death of a scooter driver

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 26, 2024 at 12:22 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision early Saturday morning.

Two men have been arrested for what Santa Barbara police say was the hit and run death of someone riding a motor scooter.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Coat Street and Santa Barbara Street at around 2 Saturday morning by reports of a traffic accident.

They found the driver of a motor scooter on the ground. Despite efforts to help him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Detectives say an investigation led them to two Santa Barbara residents. They say Salvador Jimenez was arrested for felony hit and run, and for driving with a suspended license. Estefani Nava Guerrero was arrested for being an accessory to a felony, and destruction of evidence.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
