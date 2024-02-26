2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Memorial for murdered Westlake Village boys grows after conviction

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 26, 2024 at 2:57 PM PST
The memorial at the crash site pictured on Monday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The memorial at the crash site pictured on Monday

Bouquets of flowers, balloons, cards and messages have been left near the site on Triunfo Canyon Road, where 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob were killed.

Days after the conviction for murder of two Westlake Village boys, a memorial is growing in their honor.

Bouquets of flowers, balloons, cards and messages were left att he site on Triu
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Bouquets of flowers, balloons, cards and messages were left at the site on Triunfo Canyon Road

Tributes have been left near the crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road, where 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob were killed.

Rebecca Grossman is being held in custody, awaiting sentencing on April 10, after being convicted of their murder in the hit and run, which happened on September 29, 2020.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday