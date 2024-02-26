Memorial for murdered Westlake Village boys grows after conviction

Days after the conviction for murder of two Westlake Village boys, a memorial is growing in their honor.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Bouquets of flowers, balloons, cards and messages were left at the site on Triunfo Canyon Road

Tributes have been left near the crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road, where 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob were killed.

Rebecca Grossman is being held in custody, awaiting sentencing on April 10, after being convicted of their murder in the hit and run, which happened on September 29, 2020.