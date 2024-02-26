Memorial for murdered Westlake Village boys grows after conviction
Bouquets of flowers, balloons, cards and messages have been left near the site on Triunfo Canyon Road, where 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob were killed.
Days after the conviction for murder of two Westlake Village boys, a memorial is growing in their honor.
Tributes have been left near the crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road, where 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob were killed.
Rebecca Grossman is being held in custody, awaiting sentencing on April 10, after being convicted of their murder in the hit and run, which happened on September 29, 2020.