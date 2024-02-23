Yet another sewage spill reported in the Tri-Counties in the wake of this week's big storm.

A sewage spill is affecting the Ventura River, and some Ventura County beaches.

The spill involved the Ojai Valley Sanitary District. Officials notified the Ventura County Environmental Health Division Thursday that there was a 35,000 gallon spill in the Oak View area. The spill has been stopped, and cleanup efforts are underway.

An estimated 15,000 gallons of the sewage made its way into the Ventura River, and down to the ocean.

Beaches have been closed from the Ventura Pier to Emma Wood State Beach. Warning signs have been posted in the area. There's been a string of storm related sewage spills on the South Coast this week, although there is no word on the exact cause of this latest one.