2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Jury expected to start deliberating in high profile murder trial of Westlake Village socialite

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:15 AM PST
Rebecca Grossman is charged with killing Mark and Jacob Iskander (pictured Wednesday)
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman is charged with killing Mark and Jacob Iskander (pictured Wednesday)

Rebecca Grossman is accused of the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander, in a hit and run in September 2020.

Did Rebecca Grossman race along Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village in September 2020, and kill two young boys as they crossed the road at a marked crosswalk? That’s the question the jury of nine men and three women will be deliberating when they retire on Thursday.

They are expected to be sent out to consider the evidence in the murder trial, which is in its sixth week, and decide whether Ms Grossman acted with implied malice in the accident.

She blames her ex-boyfriend, Scott Erickson, for the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander. They were 11 and 8 years old, respectively, at the time.

Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday