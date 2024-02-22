Jury expected to start deliberating in high profile murder trial of Westlake Village socialite

Did Rebecca Grossman race along Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village in September 2020, and kill two young boys as they crossed the road at a marked crosswalk? That’s the question the jury of nine men and three women will be deliberating when they retire on Thursday.

They are expected to be sent out to consider the evidence in the murder trial, which is in its sixth week, and decide whether Ms Grossman acted with implied malice in the accident.

She blames her ex-boyfriend, Scott Erickson, for the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander. They were 11 and 8 years old, respectively, at the time.

Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.