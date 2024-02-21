2024
Free smoke alarms available to some Central and South Coast residents

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 21, 2024 at 6:15 AM PST
A new campaign is seeking to help with the installation of free smoke alarms to some Central and South Coast residents
Red Cross
Fires in the home are one of the most frequent disasters to impact us.

Detection and the sounding of an alarm, in the event of a home fire – can save lives.

Home fires are one of the most common disasters we see across the country in the US," explained Candy Campbell-Ursu, the disaster program manager for the American Red Cross in Ventura County.

Free smoke alarms are being supplied and fitted for those who need them in Oxnard and Santa Maria.

"A lot of the homes that we go into, fire alarms are disconnected, not functioning, or there are no fire alarms at all. And this program really could be the difference between a loss of possessions and a loss of life," said Campbell-Ursu.

"Even in rainy times, home fires happen," she added.

Community members are also invited to volunteer to install the alarms on Saturday in Oxnard and Santa Maria. No experience is necessary and training will be provided.
