Big storm wraps up for the Tri-Counties, but after a break, more rainfall on the way

Finally! The big storm is moving out, and we could see a break in the weather. A high pressure ridge could give us at least three days of sunny, dry weather with warmer temperatures.

A trough is expected to move onto the Central Coast late Sunday, and bring rain to the region Sunday night and Monday. But, the next storm isn’t being fed by an atmospheric river, so rainfall totals are expected to be around an inch on the coast and inland, and up to two inches in the mountains.

As for rainfall totals from this week’s storm, they are impressive.

Newbury Park had 2.1” of rain, Ventura 5”, Ojai 3.9”, and Santa Paula 5”. In Santa Barbara County, Carpinteria had 4.5”, Santa Barbara 5.6”, Goleta 5.64”, and Solvang 3.3.”

San Luis Obispo County’s numbers were lower, with 2.3” of rain in Arroyo Grande, and 1.6” in San Luis Obispo.

The big numbers were in the region’s mountains. Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito had nearly 12” of rain this week, and San Marcos Pass 11.28”. The pass has had 42” of rain so far this rainfall season, which is 178% of its annual average.

