Up, up and away! Santa Barbara Airport back in business after 24-hour shutdown due to flooding

The Tri-Counties busiest commercial airport reopened Tuesday, after a 24-hour shutdown due to storm related flooding.

Santa Barbara Airport announced it was back in business at 5:30 a.m., doing what was called a phased reopening. Airport officials urged those with scheduled flights to check with their airlines to see if cancelled flights had been rescheduled.

By mid-morning Tuesday, the airport had already had its first arrivals and departures, and many flights were back on the schedule again.

The airport put out word early Monday morning that it had suffered what officials called significant flooding. All commercial and light aviation traffic was cancelled. No serious damage was reported. Crews worked through the night to enable the airport to allow commercial airline service to resume Tuesday.