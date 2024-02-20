2024
Just when you think it should be over, more rain possible for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 20, 2024 at 3:38 PM PST
Parts of the Tri-Counties got 1-2" of rain from the third in a series of storms.
Thunderstorms could create heavy rainfall Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, with a chance of lighting, hail, and even waterspouts and tornadoes.

The storm system which has been hitting the Tri-Counties for the last few days isn’t quite done yet.

The trough connected with the system is moving through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. In addition to showers and locally heavy rain, it could bring thunderstorms with lighting and hail. 1-2” of additional rain is possible before the system completely clears the Wednesday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Evacuation warnings have been lifted for Santa Barbara County’s brush fire burn areas. But, they are still in place for some homes near Mission and Sycamore Creeks in the Santa Barbara area.

Rainfall totals from the storm include 4.4” in Ventura, 5.1” in Santa Barbara, 3.4” in Lompoc, and 1.5” in Pismo Beach. Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito, has had the most recorded rain locally, with 11.6” of rainfall.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
