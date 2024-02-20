Just when you think it should be over, more rain possible for the Tri-Counties

The storm system which has been hitting the Tri-Counties for the last few days isn’t quite done yet.

The trough connected with the system is moving through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. In addition to showers and locally heavy rain, it could bring thunderstorms with lighting and hail. 1-2” of additional rain is possible before the system completely clears the Wednesday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Evacuation warnings have been lifted for Santa Barbara County’s brush fire burn areas. But, they are still in place for some homes near Mission and Sycamore Creeks in the Santa Barbara area.

Rainfall totals from the storm include 4.4” in Ventura, 5.1” in Santa Barbara, 3.4” in Lompoc, and 1.5” in Pismo Beach. Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito, has had the most recorded rain locally, with 11.6” of rainfall.