Closed again! Mudslide shuts down Highway 150 between Santa Paula and Ojai in Ventura County

A major Ventura County highway has once again been closed by storm damage. Highway 150 has been shut down by a mudslide to through traffic between Santa Paula and Ojai

The closure occurred Tuesday morning. There’s no word on when the 150 will reopen. The highway is blocked from Steckel Park to Stonesgate Road.

It’s the latest problem for people trying to travel between Santa Paula and Ojai.

On Friday, flooding undermining a section of the highway led to the 150’s full closure. But by the end of the weekend, one lane had reopened to allow drivers to get through with traffic moving on an alternating direction basis.