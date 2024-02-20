86-year-old man may have drowned after being caught in a Santa Barbara County creek

Santa Barbara County has had what appears to be a second storm-related death.

An 86-year-old man was reported missing Monday night. Peter Knudsen Miller’s family found the truck he was driving stuck in the Maria Ygnacio Creek crossing of Via Alba in Goleta.

He had mobility issues, and wasn’t in the truck. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue team members started a search. Tuesday morning they found his body in the creek south of Cathedral Oaks.

An autopsy is pending. On Monday, the body of a woman was found in Mission Creek. There’s still no word on her identity.



