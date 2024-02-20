2024
California Coast News

86-year-old man may have drowned after being caught in a Santa Barbara County creek

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

His truck was found stuck in a Goleta creek crossing Monday night. His body was found in the creek Tuesday morning.

Santa Barbara County has had what appears to be a second storm-related death.

An 86-year-old man was reported missing Monday night. Peter Knudsen Miller’s family found the truck he was driving stuck in the Maria Ygnacio Creek crossing of Via Alba in Goleta.

He had mobility issues, and wasn’t in the truck. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue team members started a search. Tuesday morning they found his body in the creek south of Cathedral Oaks.

An autopsy is pending. On Monday, the body of a woman was found in Mission Creek. There’s still no word on her identity.
 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
