Yes, it's ANOTHER big storm for the Tri-Counties

Another massive storm has arrived in the Tri-Counties.

This latest system is expected to bring 2-5" of rain to coastal, and inland area. 8-10” of rain is possible in some mountain areas. Overnight Sunday into Monday, some of the heaviest rainfall hit south of Point Conception. The atmospheric river was focused on Southern Santa Barbara County.

The heaviest rain is predicted for the South Coast through the day Monday, with significant rainfall from Gaviota to Camarillo. The heavy rain is then expected to shift south Monday night into Tuesday.

There is a flash flood watch in effect until Wednesday for big parts of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties, with creek, stream, and urban street flooding possible.

There are also high surf warnings for the region, with the largest waves expected on the Central Coast. They could hit 14-20 feet high.