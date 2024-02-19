Woman's body recovered from rain-swollen Santa Barbara creek

Authorities are investigating what may be a storm-related death in Santa Barbara County.

Someone spotted what appeared to be a body tangled in tree branches in Mission Creek near Bath, and West Cota Streets in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police, and firefighters arriving at the scene at around 9 Monday morning recovered the body of a woman.

Detectives say an autopsy is pending, but foul play isn’t suspected. The creek was swollen with storm runoff at the time.

There’s no word on the identity of the woman.