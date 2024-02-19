2024
California Coast News

Woman's body recovered from rain-swollen Santa Barbara creek

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2024 at 3:17 PM PST
Santa Barbara Police Department
The body of a woman was recovered from Mission Creek in Santa Barbara Monday morning.

Body was found in Mission Creek. The cause of death is unknown, but foul play isn't suspected. An autopsy is pending.

Authorities are investigating what may be a storm-related death in Santa Barbara County.

Someone spotted what appeared to be a body tangled in tree branches in Mission Creek near Bath, and West Cota Streets in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police, and firefighters arriving at the scene at around 9 Monday morning recovered the body of a woman.

Detectives say an autopsy is pending, but foul play isn’t suspected. The creek was swollen with storm runoff at the time.

There’s no word on the identity of the woman.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
