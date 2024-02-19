Woman's body recovered from rain-swollen Santa Barbara creek
Body was found in Mission Creek. The cause of death is unknown, but foul play isn't suspected. An autopsy is pending.
Authorities are investigating what may be a storm-related death in Santa Barbara County.
Someone spotted what appeared to be a body tangled in tree branches in Mission Creek near Bath, and West Cota Streets in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police, and firefighters arriving at the scene at around 9 Monday morning recovered the body of a woman.
Detectives say an autopsy is pending, but foul play isn’t suspected. The creek was swollen with storm runoff at the time.
There’s no word on the identity of the woman.