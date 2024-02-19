The storm hitting the Tri-Counties isn't over, but some evacuation warnings have been lifted

The rainfall isn’t over yet, but some evacuation warnings have already been lifted in the Tri-Counties. As of 1 Monday afternoon, Santa Barbara County lifted the warning for the Thomas and Cave Fire burn zones. Those warnings included hundreds of homes.

There’s still a warning for the Alisal Fire burn area. Evacuation warnings also remain in place for properties near Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Drive to Ninos Drive. Also impacted by warnings are properties near Mission Creek, from Cota Street to Highway 101, and between Chapala Street to Castillo Street.

In Ventura County, there is a mandatory evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV Park. That’s become almost routine during every significant storm, because it’s adjacent to the Ventura River.

There are also evacuation warnings in Ventura County for Matilija Canyon, North Fork, and Camino Cielo.

