Preliminary rainfall totals for the latest storm hitting the Tri-Counties impressive

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:14 AM PST
KCLU

Predicted 2-5" of rain for many areas appears on track.

We’ve had some impressive rainfall totals so far from the storm hitting the Tri-Counties. As of 5 a.m. Monday, some mountain areas have had around five inches of rain. San Marcos Pass has had 5.1” of rainfall, and Gibraltar Peak above Montecito 4.6”.

Santa Barbara County has had some of the biggest totals so far, with 3.4” of rain in Goleta, 2.8” in Santa Barbara, 2.4” in Solvang, and 2” in Santa Maria.

In San Luis Obispo County, there's been 2” of rain in Arroyo Grande, and 1.8” of rainfall in San Luis Obispo.

Ventura County’s heaviest rainfall is still on the way. But, so far Ventura has had 1.4” of rain, Ojai 1.3”, and Thousand Oaks just under an inch.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco