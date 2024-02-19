Preliminary rainfall totals for the latest storm hitting the Tri-Counties impressive

We’ve had some impressive rainfall totals so far from the storm hitting the Tri-Counties. As of 5 a.m. Monday, some mountain areas have had around five inches of rain. San Marcos Pass has had 5.1” of rainfall, and Gibraltar Peak above Montecito 4.6”.

Santa Barbara County has had some of the biggest totals so far, with 3.4” of rain in Goleta, 2.8” in Santa Barbara, 2.4” in Solvang, and 2” in Santa Maria.

In San Luis Obispo County, there's been 2” of rain in Arroyo Grande, and 1.8” of rainfall in San Luis Obispo.

Ventura County’s heaviest rainfall is still on the way. But, so far Ventura has had 1.4” of rain, Ojai 1.3”, and Thousand Oaks just under an inch.

