2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

How wet was it? How about nearly 11" of rain on San Marcos Pass!

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2024 at 11:07 PM PST
KCLU

Atmospheric river created some of the highest rainfall totals of the storm in southern Santa Barbara County

The storm isn't over yet, but rainfall totals in the Tri-Counties topped 5" at some spots on the coast, and nearly 11" in the mountains.

Santa Barbara County had the some of the heaviest rainfall. Goleta had 5.4" of rain, Solvang 3.1" and Lompoc 3.5". In Ventura County,
Ventura recorded 3.4" of rain, Santa Paula 3.8" and Westlake Village 1.4".

In San Luis Obispo County, Arroyo Grande had 2.3" of rain, and San Luis Obispo 1.4".

Now, to the really big numbers. Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito topped out at 10.4" of rain. And, San Marcos Pass had the highest recorded total, with 10.9" of rain.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssan marcos passrainfall totals
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco