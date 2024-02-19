How wet was it? How about nearly 11" of rain on San Marcos Pass!

The storm isn't over yet, but rainfall totals in the Tri-Counties topped 5" at some spots on the coast, and nearly 11" in the mountains.

Santa Barbara County had the some of the heaviest rainfall. Goleta had 5.4" of rain, Solvang 3.1" and Lompoc 3.5". In Ventura County,

Ventura recorded 3.4" of rain, Santa Paula 3.8" and Westlake Village 1.4".

In San Luis Obispo County, Arroyo Grande had 2.3" of rain, and San Luis Obispo 1.4".

Now, to the really big numbers. Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito topped out at 10.4" of rain. And, San Marcos Pass had the highest recorded total, with 10.9" of rain.

