Caltrans closes sections of two Central Coast highways due to flooding

Flooding has closed parts of two Central Coast highways.

Caltrans closed a section of Highway 246 east of Lompoc at around 4:30 this morning.

The closure of the highway is affecting the 246 from Sweeney Road to Mission Gate Road.

And, a section of Highway 1 has been closed by flooding northwest of Orcutt. The closure is in effect from Solomon to Black Roads. There's no word on how long the shutdowns will be in effect.