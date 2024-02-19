2024
California Coast News

Caltrans closes sections of two Central Coast highways due to flooding

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:50 AM PST

Parts of Highway 246, Highway 1 affected.

Flooding has closed parts of two Central Coast highways.

Caltrans closed a section of Highway 246 east of Lompoc at around 4:30 this morning.

The closure of the highway is affecting the 246 from Sweeney Road to Mission Gate Road.

And, a section of Highway 1 has been closed by flooding northwest of Orcutt. The closure is in effect from Solomon to Black Roads. There's no word on how long the shutdowns will be in effect.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
